iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $192.08

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.08 and last traded at $192.08, with a volume of 2874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8853 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,770,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

