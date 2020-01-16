iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

