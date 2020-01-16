J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBHT stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.39. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,972 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

