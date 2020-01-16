J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Position Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of J2 Global worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 8,400.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after buying an additional 453,529 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1,518.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 113,860 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 33.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68,164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,677,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $101.69 on Thursday. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,832 shares in the company, valued at $15,951,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

