James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.98

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$29.98 ($21.26) and last traded at A$29.71 ($21.07), with a volume of 716102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$29.37 ($20.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80.

The company also recently announced a interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is presently 89.04%.

About James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

