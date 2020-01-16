JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.25

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$41.25 ($29.26) and last traded at A$41.20 ($29.22), with a volume of 336337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$40.21 ($28.52).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$38.64 and a 200-day moving average of A$33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.16.

JB Hi-Fi Company Profile (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

