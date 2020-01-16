JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.39 ($31.85).

DEC opened at €26.30 ($30.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.61. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

