JD.Com Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for JD.Com in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JD.Com’s FY2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. 86 Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,326.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in JD.Com by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,200,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

