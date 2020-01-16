JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JD. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,326.00 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 614,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 142,317 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 115,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

