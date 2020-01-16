Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Price Target to GBX 402

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 430.40 ($5.66).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.06) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 360.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.63. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $596.05 million and a P/E ratio of 36.30.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.