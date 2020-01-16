Jefferies Financial Group Increases Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 1,030

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bodycote to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

Shares of BOY opened at GBX 929.50 ($12.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 921.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 787.22.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

