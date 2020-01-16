Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.52.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

