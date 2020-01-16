Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Topcon in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TOPCF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TOPCF opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Topcon has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

