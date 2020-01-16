JMP Securities Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of MS stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,565,000 after buying an additional 297,026 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 729,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 40.7% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,463,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,102,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $7,614,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

