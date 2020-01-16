John Cortines Buys 1,000 Shares of UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock

UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Director John Cortines bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $35,300.00.

Shares of UTG stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. UTG Inc has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of UTG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

