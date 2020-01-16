Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,610 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $147.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.