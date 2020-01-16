Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) PT Raised to $80.00 at Sidoti

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) had its target price lifted by Sidoti from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Johnson Outdoors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $77.76 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.