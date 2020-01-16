JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) a €86.00 Price Target

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) received a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.22 ($96.77).

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.