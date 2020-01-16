JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s ranking:

JPM stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $426.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.56.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

