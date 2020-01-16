JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

