JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $63.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

