JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $393.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust PLC (LON:JESC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 391.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 8806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.10).

The firm has a market cap of $624.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 11.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.34%.

About JPMorgan European Smaller Cos Trust (LON:JESC)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

