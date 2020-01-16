Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 17th. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KSU opened at $159.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.26. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $161.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

