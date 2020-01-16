KCS Wealth Advisory Has $248,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $277.30 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $279.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.92 and its 200-day moving average is $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.70.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

