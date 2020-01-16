KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

