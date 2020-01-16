KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 304,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,795 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 28,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR stock opened at $160.80 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.16 and a twelve month high of $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

