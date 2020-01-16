KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 249 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PG. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

PG stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.