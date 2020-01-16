KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Eaton stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $95.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $234,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 284,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,721,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 328.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

