KeyCorp (KEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

