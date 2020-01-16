Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad Sells 4,648,080 Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Stock

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57).

LON NMC opened at GBX 1,345.50 ($17.70) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,953.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,313.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. NMC Health PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24).

A number of research firms recently commented on NMC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

