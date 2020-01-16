Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL) Stock Price Down 50%

Kilo Goldmines Ltd (CVE:KGL) dropped 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 43,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,309,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $848,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,063.65, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

About Kilo Goldmines (CVE:KGL)

Kilo Goldmines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It explores for gold and iron deposits. The company's flagship property is the Somituri project, which consists of six exploitation licences covering an area of approximately 361 square kilometers of the Ngayu Archaean Greenstone Belt in Oriental Province.

