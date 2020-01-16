Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Earns “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Kingspan Group stock opened at GBX 5,400 ($71.03) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,844.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.74. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,595 ($73.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.