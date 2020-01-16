Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,457 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,244.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.