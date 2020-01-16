Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

KMTUY stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

