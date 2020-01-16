Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.40.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Largo Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

