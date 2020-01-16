Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LTG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Learning Technologies Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 146.33 ($1.92).

LTG stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The firm has a market cap of $933.21 million and a P/E ratio of 99.57. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.86.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

