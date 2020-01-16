Legacy Private Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE:PM opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.