Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.81

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.81 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 13679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

