Liberum Capital Boosts Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target to GBX 133

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPI. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 132.44 ($1.74).

LON SPI opened at GBX 139 ($1.83) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

