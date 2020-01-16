Liberum Capital Upgrades KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Buy

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

