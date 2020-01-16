Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given News Impact Rating of -2.60

Press coverage about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) has trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

LYG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

