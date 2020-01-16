Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 592 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 232,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 16,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

