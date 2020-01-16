Lululemon Athletica inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.03.

LULU stock opened at $243.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $247.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

