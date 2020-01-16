Man Group (LON:EMG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 165 ($2.17) price target on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

EMG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Man Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 178.89 ($2.35).

Get Man Group alerts:

LON:EMG opened at GBX 152.20 ($2.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In other news, insider Luke Ellis purchased 16,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.