Manhattan Bridge Capital’s (LOAN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 59.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

