Mark Turfler Sells 9,602 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares in the company, valued at $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Turfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Mark Turfler sold 598 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $3,785.34.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

