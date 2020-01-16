Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.21 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.88 and a one year high of $113.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

