Marston’s (LON:MARS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 118.56 ($1.56).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 122.28 ($1.61) on Monday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of $807.62 million and a P/E ratio of -43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Marston’s’s payout ratio is presently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

