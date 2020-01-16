Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MLM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of MLM opened at $262.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $171.84 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

