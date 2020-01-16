Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Masimo traded as high as $167.06 and last traded at $166.47, with a volume of 16414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MASI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Get Masimo alerts:

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,683,715. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,449,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $662,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,868,000 after purchasing an additional 689,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Masimo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 10.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,507,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $229.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Masimo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.